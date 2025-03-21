Israeli forces escalate aggression in Jenin in West Bank

The Media Committee in Jenin Camp said on Thursday that Israeli forces deployed more tanks, military vehicles and bulldozers to accelerate the demolition of homes, Press TV reported.

The report also noted that the occupying regime’s troops had turned a number of homes into military barracks.

The Israeli regime also issued demolition orders for approximately 66 homes in the neighborhoods of al-Hawashin, al-Ulub, Azzam Mosque, Joura al-Dhahab, and al-Samran on Wednesday, under the pretext of expanding roads and building new ones in the camp to facilitate the entry of Israeli military vehicles.

Later in the day, the Israeli forces set fire to several homes near the Sa’adi Diwan in the Jenin camp. They also continued to block a road leading to Jenin Government Hospital with dirt barriers.

According to the committee, the Israeli forces have destroyed 100% of the streets in Jenin camp and bulldozed about 80% of those of Jenin City.

The committee added that Israel’s aggression has forced the residents of 3,200 homes in Jenin camp to leave their homes, bringing to nearly 21,000 the number of displaced people. The offensive has also taken a heavy toll on Jenin City’s economy, with poverty rates soaring among its residents.

Since the start of the offensive on Jenin and its camp, 36 Palestinian people have also been killed, while more than 227 others have been detained, according to the committee.

Since a ceasefire in Gaza was announced in January, Israel has intensified its attacks on various parts of the occupied West Bank as part of its attempts to Judaize and impose its control over the territory.

Israel launched the campaign of genocide in Gaza on October 7, 2023. It has killed nearly 50,000 Palestinians there so far.

In January, the Israeli regime was forced to agree to a ceasefire deal with Hamas given the regime’s failure to achieve any of its objectives, including the “elimination” of the Palestinian resistance movement or the release of captives.

However, the recent Israeli attacks on Gaza have shattered the ceasefire and prisoner-captive exchange agreement that lasted nearly two months.

MNA