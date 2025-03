"The Yemenis are unparalleled in their support for Gaza," said Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh, commander of the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps' Aerospace Force.

"We salute the leaders and people of Yemen," He told Yemeni Al-Masirah TV in Tehran on Friday. "The Yemenis have passed a great divine test and have persevered with sincerity and have faced the Americans and the Zionists without fear."

