Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Iran opens first phase of water transfer from Persian Gulf

In a ceremony on Thursday, President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated the first phase of a project to desalinate and transfer water from the Persian Gulf to the central areas of the country.

The first phase of the project is capable of desalinating and transferring around 200,000 cubic meters of water in 24 hours. The water will fulfill part of the needs of industries and residential areas in central and southeastern provinces.

Next US admin. to surrender to Iranian nation: Rouhani

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said that the next US administration, whether Democrat or Republican, will give in to the will of the Iranian people.

“It is not important who wins the US election; the next government of America will surrender to the Iranian nation,” Rouhani said in a ceremony held on Thursday to inaugurate the first phase of a water transfer project from the Persian Gulf to the central Iranian provinces.

COVID-19 kills almost 17 Iranians every hour

According to the latest announced figures by the Iranian Health Ministry, 406 patients have succumbed to the COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Speaking in her daily briefing, the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari said that the death toll of the official death toll of the disease stands at 36,985.

She said that 8,772 new infections have been detected since Wednesday, adding that 2,789 of those have been hospitalized.

AFC dismisses Persepolis’ appeal over Alkasir ban

The Appeal Committee of the AFC today rejected the appeal lodged by Iran’s Persepolis over a ban imposed on its striker Isa Alkasir.

“The Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Appeal Committee today dismissed the appeal lodged by Persepolis FC against the decision of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Committee (DEC) pursuant to which Mr. Isa Alkasir was found to have violated Article 58.1 of the AFC Disciplinary and Ethics Code (2019 Edition),” reads a statement published on the AFC’s website.

Iran to ‘firmly’ respond to any threat in NW borders

The Chief Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps says the security of borders is the country’s redline and any threat will be firmly responded to.

Major General Salami made the remarks on Thursday after visiting the border areas of Aslandooz and also Mil Moghan Dam in Ardabil Province, northwest Iran which seats near the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict zone between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

Zarif starts meetings in Venezuela

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif has started his diplomatic meetings in the Venezuelan capital of Caracas.

Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, who is in Caracas for talks with Venezuelan officials, attended a joint panel with his Venezuelan counterpart at Samuel Robinson Institute.

