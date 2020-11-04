IRGC unveils new smart ballistic missile launcher

On Wednesday, the Aerospace Force of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) unveiled the automatic and intelligent system of long-range ballistic missile launcher that is capable of launching consecutive missiles.

Speaking in this ceremony, Commander of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) Major General Hossein Salami noted, “Our missile power guarantees the retreat of the enemies due to the fact that such power will be frightening our enemies.”

Salami also considered such ballistic missiles as a strong pillar and deterrent power for the Islamic Republic of Iran with which the authority of the country is shown to the enemy.

RHM/MNA