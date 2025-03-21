Somali forces kill 82 al-Shabaab terrorists in airstrikes

NISA said six airstrikes were carried out in the Sabiid and Canoole areas of Lower Shabelle, which also seriously wounded 19 terrorists.

“These operations to neutralize the terrorists came after the National Intelligence and Security Agency received information about a group of Khawarij who tried to disrupt security in the Sabiid and Canoole areas,” NISA said in the statement, Anadolu news agency reported.

Khawarij is a term the Somali government uses to describe al-Shabaab.

The intelligence agency also informed civilians to “stay away from the Khawarij hideouts, which are the targets of the National Army.”

The operation comes after al-Shabaab launched predawn attacks on Somali troops based in the village of Sabiid, located on the outskirts of the strategic agricultural town of Afgoye.

Afgoye is located 30 kilometers (18.6 miles) southwest of the capital Mogadishu.

