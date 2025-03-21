US continues aerial aggression on Yemen Friday

No report was published by the time this news piece was being prepared on the possible damages and casualties resulting from the US airstrikes on Saada.

The US has been targeting different areas of Yemen with its airstrikes and aggressions every day over the past week.

These US attacks are carried out in support of the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip and in response to the attacks of the Yemeni armed forces against Israeli and American ships in the Red Sea.

Nevertheless, the Yemeni army has repeatedly announced that it will continue its naval operations and missile and drone attacks on the occupied territories (Israeli regime) until the Zionist regime, fully bucked by the US, ends its attacks on Gaza.

MNA