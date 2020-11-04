Spox dismisses rumor on suspension of Iran-China coop. talks

“The talks on the 25-year roadmap for Tehran-Beijing strategic cooperation are underway and the talks are not related to the result of the US presidential election,” Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Tuesday.

“The details of the agreement are currently being discussed and the results will be announced later,” he added.

He once again categorically rejected any rumors regarding the issue which have been circulating in the hostile foreign media.

Iran prepared the 25-year roadmap for strategic relations with China in early 2019.

The document outlines a vision for long-term cooperation between the two countries in various sectors.

The Cabinet approved the final draft of the plan in June and tasked the foreign minister with conducting the final rounds of negotiations with the Chinese side and making arrangements for signing the document by the two countries.

The plan prepares the ground for Iran-China collaboration in key projects and infrastructural development and is an opportunity to attract investment in different economic sectors such as industry, tourism, information technology and communications, according to President Hassan Rouhani.

