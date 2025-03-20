Yemen attacks Israeli Ben Gurion Airport with missile

Hebrw language media in the occupied Palestinian territories reported that a ballistic missile was fired from Yemen towards occupied Palestine.

Israeli Channel 12 TV reported that flights at Tel Aviv's Ben Gurion Airport were suspended after a missile was fired from Yemen.

Following the Yemeni missile attack, the Israeli army announced that sirens were triggered in various areas.

Israeli military sources also emphasized that they have launched an investigation into the attack.

Channel 14 of the Israeli regime also reported that a missile was fired from Yemen towards the occupied territories and that defense systems were activated to intercept it.

Following the attack, flights at Ben Gurion International Airport in Tel Aviv were suspended, the Channel 14 also confirmed.

The Israeli army claimed to have intercepted the missile fired from Yemen before it entered the skies of the occupied territories.

Yesterday morning, a missile was fired from Yemen towards Tel Aviv, as a result of which Ben Gurion Airport was closed.

