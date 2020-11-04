  1. Iran
Coronavirus infects 8,452, kills 419 in Iran in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Nov. 04 (MNA) – The daily count of COVID-19 infections in Iran reached 8,452 on Wednesday, bringing the total cases to 646,164, according to the Health Ministry.

“Of the newly detected cases, 2,852 patients have been hospitalized,” Health Ministry Spokeswoman Sima Lari said on Wednesday.

She added that the respiratory illness killed 419 people in the country in the course of the past 24 hours, increasing the total deaths to 36,579.

Over 500,000 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 5,426 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 4.07 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, close to 48 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 1.22 million have lost their lives.

