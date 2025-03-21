  1. Sports
Iran beach soccer team defeat Indonesia 12-2

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – The national Iranian men's beach soccer team thrashed the team of Indonesia 12-2 in their first match of the Asian Cup on Friday.

Islamic Republic of Iran kicked off their AFC Beach Soccer Asian Cup™ Thailand 2025 campaign with an emphatic 12-2 victory over Indonesia in Group C at the Jomtien Beach Arena on Friday.

The Iranian squad, which are in Group C of the tournament along with Indonesia, Afghanistan and the UAE, will play their second match against Afghanistan. The match will be held on March 23rd.

The Asian Cup beach soccer competition is underway in Pattaya, Thailand. Iran is the defending champion.

