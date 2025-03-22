  1. World
Violent clashes erupted across several cities in Turkey

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Violent clashes erupted across several cities in Turkey between opposition supporters and state security forces for a second day, as demonstrators demand the release of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu.

Police in capital city Ankara and Istanbul fired tear gas and used water cannons to disperse protesters gathering, social media videos and local media outlets in Turkey showed.

Turkish authorities detained Imamoglu – a key political rival to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan – on Wednesday, as part of corruption and terrorism investigations. Detention orders were also issued for about 100 others connected to the mayor, including his press adviser Murat Ongun, according to state-run news agency Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

Friday’s protests follow several violent instances on Thursday. At least 16 police officers were injured during clashes with protesters across Turkey on Thursday, according to Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya, and at least 53 people were detained. It’s unclear how many protesters were injured during the ongoing protests.

