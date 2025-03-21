Pakistani protesters express solidarity with Gaza, condemn US

The protests attended by people from all walks of life on Friday paid tribute to Palestinians who have been killed since Israel launched its genocidal war on Gaza and rapped the West's support for crimes being committed in the occupied Palestinian territories.

Rallies were called by prominent religiopolitical parties, including Jamaat-e-Islami Pakistan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, Majlis Wahdat Muslimeen, and Labaik Movement against "the terrorist and criminal actions of the Israeli regime and its supporters."

While denouncing Washington’s support for Israel’s strikes on Gaza that killed over 400 people this week and threatened to disrupt the fragile ceasefire, the protesters urged the Islamic world to “wake up and rush to help the brave Palestinian people before it is too late”.

In Islamabad, people hit the streets after Friday prayers and chanted slogans against the US and the Israeli regime and demanded an end to the aggression against Gaza and the massacre of the Palestinians.

The speakers addressing the rally also called on the Pakistani government to condemn the US policies in support of Israel and demanded that authorities declare International Quds Day as an official celebration.

A Jamaat-e-Islami party leader condemned Muslim countries and governments claiming to be the defenders of human rights but maintaining their silence “in the face of the Israeli aggression against the Palestinians and the shameless complicity of the US in the crimes.”

“We assure the Palestinian fighters that we stand by them until their last breath in the path of resistance for the liberation of al-Quds and the fight against the Israeli regime’s occupation,” said Asif Luqman Qazi.

He called on all political and religious parties in Pakistan to show their real and strong support for the Palestinians, saying the hearts of Muslims worldwide and the freedom-loving nations should beat for the oppressed Palestinian people.

