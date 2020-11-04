US elections of no significance for Iran's overall policies

In an interview with a local radio station on Wednesday, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian referred to the sensitivity of this round of the US presidential elections, saying, “The victory of Democrats or Republicans is an internal affair for the Americans.”

"Whether Trump is elected or Biden, it is not important for us; the solution for our economic challenges should be sought inside the country,” he added.

"In order to analyze the US elections, we must first pay attention to the situation of that country's society; the American society is shown attractive through the media and advertisers, but it faces many problems such as poverty.”

As diplomats, who monitor the international political developments, we have to see how this election will impact our national interests in the region and the world, the Iranian assistant said, noting that, however, the election of Joe Biden does not necessarily mean the improvement of the situation regarding the anti-Iran sanctions.

“Despite the many services provided by the Pahlavi dynasty to the Americans in the past, the US policy toward Iran has never been friendly.”

