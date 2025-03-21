Cleric urges for stepped-up efforts in attracting investments

In line with the recommendations offered by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in his yesterday's message on Nowruz who named this new year of 1404 the Year of Investments for Production, Kazem Sediqi called on all government officials to try to materialize the objectives of the motto of the current year.

Production begets economic prosperity, and employment, he said, adding that investment, proper planning and are needed to boom production activities, he added.

The government should prepares suitable ground for attracting investment and encourage people to invest their capital to spur production and production activities.

Culturalization is essential to support the investment opportunities, he stressed.

The senior cleric pointed to the importance of supporting knowledge-based companies, adding that the culture of supporting and protecting the capital should be institutionalized and the government should play its key role in attracting the capital.

