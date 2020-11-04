Iranian Foreign Minister arrives in Venezuela on Wednesday

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif was welcomed by his Venezuelan counterpart Jorge Arreaza upon his arrival in the country on Wednesday.

Venezuelan Foreign Minister said in a tweet that meetings between officials of the two countries lead to the expansion of bilateral relations.

He further noted that Iran and Venezuela have shown their solidarity and courage in the face of threats, adding that Zarif will have an intensive work plan during his stay in Venezuela.

Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman announced that FM Zarif will leave Tehran for La Paz on Tuesday to attend the inauguration of the new President of Bolivia.

Saeed Khatibzadeh made the announcement on Monday, saying, "Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif will travel to Latin America tomorrow to attend the inauguration of Bolivia's new president Luis Arce, and then he will go to Cuba and Venezuela."

