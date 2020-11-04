Bloodshed, insecurity only result of Takfiri terrorism

“Today I recorded my sympathy and condolences in the Afghanistan Embassy following the barbaric attack on Kabul University which claimed the lives of 20+ innocent students,” Abbas Araghchi tweeted on Wednesday, posting a photo of himself while signing a memorial book in the Afghan Embassy in Tehran.

“Takfiri terrorism has only produced bloodshed and insecurity everywhere in the region and beyond,” the deputy foreign minister added.

Gunmen stormed Kabul University on Monday during an Iranian book fair, firing shots and sending students fleeing. The attack left 35 killed and more than 50 wounded.

