Mar 22, 2025, 9:19 AM

PMO to strengthen maritime economy, transit this year

TEHRAN, Mar. 22 (MNA) – Iran will allocate 154 trillion rials for commercial port investments to accelerate maritime trade and economic growth in 1404 (2025-2026), an official at Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) announced.

Deputy Minister of Transport and Acting Head of Ports and Maritime Organization (PMO) Saeed Rasouli highlighted the government's ocean-focuses policies to boost competitiveness.

He went on to say that key initiatives include port tariff reforms, increase in foreign/domestic investments, and improved operational efficiency.

Focusing on developing smart ports and integrating digital systems as part of Iran’s maritime modernization have been put atop agenda of the organization in the current Iranian calendar year (started March 21, 2025), Rasouli emphasized.

Rasouli stressed the importance of coordination among maritime, rail, and road sectors to strengthen national trade and connectivity.

