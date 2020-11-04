Tehran slams Kabul attack, ISIL supporters

"The direct responsibility of all crimes of ISIL falls on its American, Zionist founders and financial supporters in the region. Any step to strengthen these criminals is against regional peace and stability," Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf tweeted on Tuesday.

The ISIL's crime against dear Afghan youths made our hearts ache but we are delighted that the zealous youths of Afghanistan will finally eradicate the founders, perpetrators, and supporters of terrorism and occupation in Afghanistan, he added.

ISIL has claimed responsibility for the Monday terror attack at Kabul University that has so far claimed the lives of 35 people and left nearly 50 others wounded.

Meanwhile, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said that terrorists and their supporters have targeted Afghanistan's future and lives of its people.

"Iran is standing by Afghan people and government in this all-out fight against terrorism and extremism," he highlighted.

Afghanistan has declared a national day of mourning to honor the people killed in the attack.

MAH/5063199

