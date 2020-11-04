Briefing on Iran's daily developments

Tehran condemns Vienna terror attack

Iranian Foreign Ministry condemned the terrorist attack in Vienna that has claimed two lives and left 15 others injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, the Ministry’s spokesperson Saeed Khatibzadeh slammed the terror attack, while also sympathizing with the Austrian government and people, and families of victims.

Iran confirms nearly 9,000 new COVID-19 cases

Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 8,932 new COVID-19 cases across the country since Monday.

According to the Ministry’s spokesperson Sima Lari, 422 Iranians have lost their lives due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

The total number of infections has hit 637,712 while the death toll is standing at 36,160, Lari said.

Enemies must await revenge for Gen. Soleimani

The Chief of General Staff of Iranian Armed Forces pointed that the revenge US cowardly assassination of Lt. Gen. Soleimani is still to come.

Speaking in a webinar of the 34th International Islamic Unity Conference, Major General Mohammad Hossein Bagheri said that enemies “must await a revenge at the level of the great names of General Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.”

Iran’s policies not to change with change of US gov.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei says Iran has its own calculated policies that will not change with a change in the US government.

Ayatollah Khamenei started the speech by congratulating the birth anniversary of the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) and Imam Sadigh (PBUH) to the Muslim world and the human community.

The Leader said he will talk about the three topics that have coincided on this day namely, the birth anniversary of the Prophet, the start of Unity Week, and the US Embassy Takeover.

ZZ/