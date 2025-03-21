  1. Technology
Mar 21, 2025, 4:51 PM

Iran to soon unveil new radiopharmaceuticals: AEOI chief

Iran to soon unveil new radiopharmaceuticals: AEOI chief

TEHRAN, Mar. 21 (MNA) – Head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Mohammad Eslami says that Iran will unveil new radiopharmaceuticals concurrent with the anniversary of National Nuclear Technology Day which falls on April 08.

He pointed out that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran gained salient achievements and advancements over the past years despite the tough sanctions imposed against the country.

Like the previous years, a number of outstanding achievements of the country’s nuclear industry will be unveiled on April 8 in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He went on to say that the country attained more than 100 scientific, industrial, and technological achievements in the previous year (ended March 20, 2025) which shows that his organization is seriously determined to implement the Comprehensive Nuclear Industry Strategy in 2041 Outlook.

MA/6414099

News ID 229837
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News