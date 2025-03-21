Iran to soon unveil new radiopharmaceuticals: AEOI chief

He pointed out that the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran gained salient achievements and advancements over the past years despite the tough sanctions imposed against the country.

Like the previous years, a number of outstanding achievements of the country’s nuclear industry will be unveiled on April 8 in the presence of Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian.

He went on to say that the country attained more than 100 scientific, industrial, and technological achievements in the previous year (ended March 20, 2025) which shows that his organization is seriously determined to implement the Comprehensive Nuclear Industry Strategy in 2041 Outlook.

