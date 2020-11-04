Leader pardons, commutes prison terms of 3,780 convicts

The Leader on Wednesday agreed to a request by Iran's Judiciary Chief Ebrahim Raeisi to pardon or reduce the sentences of as many as 3,780 inmates subject to mitigating circumstances.

Ayatollah Khamenei issued the approval on the occasion of the birthday anniversary of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The prisoners, who were granted the clemency, had had their verdicts issued at courts of common pleas and Islamic Revolution tribunals, the Judicial Organization of the Armed Forces, and the State Discretionary Punishment Organization.

The Leader regularly issues such verdicts on the occasion of religious festivities.

The 17th day of the month of Rabi al-Awwal in the lunar Hijri calendar marks the birth anniversaries of Prophet Mohammad (PBUH) and Imam Jafar Sadiq (AS), the sixth Imam of Shiites. This year, the occasion fell on November 3.

