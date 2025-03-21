Earthquake had no effect on Natanz nuclear facility : AEOI

A 5-magnitude earthquake struck Badrood District in Natanz County in central Iranian province of Isfahan on Friday.

A major uranium enrichment acility is is Natanz.

In that regard, Behrouz Kamalvandi, the AEOI spokesman said that "The earthquakes that struck the Natanz region had no effect on the nuclear facilities built in that area."

"The Natanz nuclear facility is designed in such a way that even much more powerful earthquakes cannot affect it," Kamalvandi said.

There were reports of damages to buildings in Natanz after the quake while there were no reports of casualties.

MNA