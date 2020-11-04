No matter who wins US presidential election: Rouhani

“Whoever wins the US election is of no significance for us, but it is important that the US return to all international commitments and respect multilateralism,” Rouhani said during a cabinet session on Wednesday.

Referring to the economic challenges the country is currently grappling with, the president said, "Our economic decisions have been made over the past few weeks, regardless of what happens in the United States and who is elected.”

We have based our economic policies on domestic production and exports, he stressed.

Rouhani said, "neither is an individual nor a party important for us; however, we underline the approach that the next [US] government will adopt."

The president highlighted that what Tehran wants for the United States to return to the rule of law, and return to all international and multilateral treaties.

“What is important for us is that the United States respects the Iranian nation.”

“We want respect instead of sanctions. If so, the situation will be different,” he noted.

Therefore, Rouhani said, whoever wins, it would be better that the US adopts the right approach toward other nations instead of breaking the covenants, treaties and international law.

