Global coronavirus infections top 26.7 million

According to the latest figures on Saturday, 26,795,847 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 878,963 and recoveries amounting to 18,907,692.

The United States had reported 192,111 deaths as of Friday night while the figure for those diagnosed with the coronavirus rose to 6,389,057.

The coronavirus death toll in Brazil has reached 125,584 from more than 4,091,801 coronavirus cases, according to the latest reports.

The COVID-19 death toll in India surged to 69,635, and the number of confirmed cases rose to 4,023,179.

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Russia has reached 1,015,105, with a total death toll of 17,649.

It is followed by Peru (676,848), Colombia (650,062), South Africa (635,078), Mexico (623,090), Spain (517,133), Argentina (461,882) and Chile (418,469) in terms of infection.

Iran is the next severely-hit country with 382,772 positive cases and death toll of 22,044.

ZZ/