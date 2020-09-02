Iran COVID-19 update: 21,797 deaths, 378,752 cases

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari said at a daily press conference on Wednesday that over the past 24 hours, 1,858 new cases of coronavirus were reported, increasing the total number of infections in Iran to 378,752.

She added that 125 coronavirus patients lost their lives in the past 24 hours, bringing the total death toll to 21,797.

At least 326,801 patients have recovered from the coronavirus infection so far and have been discharged from hospitals across the country, Lari said.

Among those undergoing treatment in medical centers at present, 3,693 patients have critical health conditions because of more severe infection, she added.

The spokesperson noted that 3,281,961 COVID-19 tests have so far been taken across the country.

She also advised people to continue the implementation of health guidelines.

According to the latest figures on Wednesday, 25,906,374 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 861,286 and recoveries amounting to 18,198,381.

