Iran registers 2,313 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 393,425 with the death toll standing at 22,669.

According to Lari, 3,735 patients are in critical condition while 339,111 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,457,743 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 27.7 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 902,535 and recoveries amounting to 19,850,805.

