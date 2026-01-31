Treatment, health, food security AEOI main priorities: Eslami

Speaking at a local ceremony on Saturday, he pointed to the salient achievements of the nuclear industry of the country, emphasizing that his organization has gained salient progresses in various fields of nuclear industry, especially in the medical sector and production of radiopharmaceuticals thanks to the unflinching efforts of experts, researchers and scientists of the organization.

The organization is currently active in three areas of radiopharmaceutical production with diagnostic, palliative and therapeutic applications, he said, adding that the recently unveiled radiopharmaceutical has the ability to detect cancer and makes it possible to identify cancer in body with high accuracy and precision.

Stating that Iran is among the world's leading countries in this field, Eslami emphasized that Iran is considered one of the first and second largest countries in the world in production of some of radiopharmaceuticals and even has been ahead of some countries including the United States and Germany.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Eslami, who is also the vice president, pointed to the activities of his organization in the field of plasma technology, stressing that plasma is applicable in production of medicines to treat diseases.

Turning to the achievements of the plasma technology in the treatment of malignant wounds, the AEOI chief noted that treatment of diabetic wounds, which in many cases lead to amputation, has yielded very effective results using the plasma technology technology, reducing the suffering and pain of patients.

The healthcare, health, and food security are among the main priorities of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, he added.

MA/6735392