Sep 8, 2020, 2:51 PM

Iran COVID-19 update: 132 deaths, 2,302 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Sep. 08 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 2,302 COVID-19 infections and 132 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Tuesday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 391,112 with the death toll standing at 22,542.

According to Lari, 3,713 patients are in critical condition while 337,414 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,431,646 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 27.5 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 897,231 and recoveries amounting to 19,605,017.

