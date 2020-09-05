Health of students, govt. major concern in COVID-19 condition

Speaking on Saturday on the occasion of the start of the New Academic Year (2020-2021) held through video conference, Rouhani reiterated that paying due attention to the health of students in the current situation is of the topmost aim of the government and all officials at the education system should take the said issue into serious consideration.

“This year, we will take on the burden of educating and training students all over the country with a heavier responsibility," he emphasized.

Protecting the students is the major concern of educationalists and those who are active in the educational and training system of the country, Rouhani added.

He called on all teachers and instructors to provide students with full relaxation and calmness in order to continue their studies without any anxiety.

“If health parameters in the educational system is observed strictly including disinfecting classrooms, continuous use of face masks and social-distancing indicators, these issues can immune us from the adverse effects of coronavirus, COVID-19, to a great extent,” Rouhani underlined.

Adoption of new education method and style is another issue that should be taken into consideration by school instructors and university professors, he said, adding, “Abridging, shortening and summarizing education is the best method that must be emphasized in the current year's School Year due to the outbreak of coronavirus in the country so that education should be followed up with the best possible means and in the shortest time possible.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, President Rouhani to the distance-learning education through online equipment and system which seems necessary in the new School Year as the country is grappling with the negative consequences of COVID-19.

“We emphasize that all students should attend classroom whether physically or through an online system.”

