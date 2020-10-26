  1. Iran
Iran COVID-19 update: 337 deaths, 5,960 cases in 24 hours

TEHRAN, Oct. 26 (MNA) – The Iranian Health Ministry has confirmed 5,960 COVID-19 infections and 337 deaths due to the disease in the past 24 hours.

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 574,856 with the death toll standing at 32,953.

According to Lari, 4,982 patients are in critical condition while 459,250 patients have recovered.

So far, 4,753,357 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

Worldwide coronavirus cases have passed 43 million while the deaths from the respiratory disease have crossed 1.1 million.

According to the latest figures on Sunday, 43,031,439 people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths reaching 1,156,034 and recoveries amounting to 31,727,675.

