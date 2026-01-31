  1. Politics
Jan 31, 2026, 2:59 PM

Iran intelligence ministry blasts EU's move against IRGC

Iran intelligence ministry blasts EU's move against IRGC

TEHRAN, Jan. 31 (MNA) – The Iranian Ministry of Intelligence has issued a statement, condemning the European Union's move to put the IRGC on the bloc's terrorist list.

"The Global Arrogance Front (Western countries led by the US) has intensified its attack on the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps," said that Iranian ministry.

"The backers of Zionism and the ISIS terrorist group, who are angry at the victorious confrontation of the brave men of the IRGC against the Zionist and terrorist groups, are increasingly unleashing their hostility against the IRGC every day, because the IRGC is spearheading the fight against the US and Zionist entity-affiliated terrorists," the statement of the intelligence ministry further read.

Iranian officials have said that the Iranian parliament will probably designate the armies of the the European states involved in the designation of the IRGC as terrorist organizatins.

MNA

News ID 241266

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News