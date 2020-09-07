Iran registers 2,152 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

Iran’s Health Ministry Spokesperson Sima Lari made the announcement on Monday, saying that the number of total coronavirus cases in the country has so far reached 388,810 with the death toll standing at 22,410.

According to Lari, 3,733 patients are in critical condition while 335,000 patients have recovered.

So far, 3,406,055 tests have been taken across the country to detect infected cases, she added.

According to the latest figures, more than 27.3 million people have so far been infected with the novel coronavirus globally, with the deaths standing at 893,323 and recoveries amounting to 19.3 million.

