Iran’s daily COVID-19 death toll declines

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iran’s daily coronavirus fatalities dropped for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, with 101 deaths, down by six compared to a day earlier, according to the Health Ministry’s spokeswoman.

“The respiratory illness has so far claimed the lives of 21,672 across the country,” Sima Lari said at her daily presser on Tuesday.

She added, “The daily count of COVID-19 infections also reached 1,682 on Tuesday, bringing the total cases to 376,894.”

Over 325,000 infected patients have recovered from the deadly virus and 3,709 are hospitalized in intensive care units.

Iran has administered over 3.25 million tests to identify infections in individuals.

So far, over 25.65 million worldwide have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 855,000 have lost their lives.

