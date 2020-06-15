Afghanistan eyes developing customs coop. with Iran: envoy

He made the remarks in his meeting with the President of the Islamic Republic of Customs Administration [IRICA] Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi on Sun. and announced readiness of his country for developing and expanding trade, customs and transit cooperation with the Islamic Republic of Iran.

“We appreciate all Iranian officials and organizations which cooperated in shipments of Indian donations to Afghanistan via Chabahar Customs,” he stressed.

Lival expressed the readiness of his country for the implementation of joint projects and documents inked between customs offices of the two countries, as proposed by IRICA months ago, and added, “we strongly believe in significance of this move and its role in strengthening and improving customs cooperation between the two countries.”

Regarding the activity of border markets between the two countries, he said “with the coordination made in this regard, existing problems will be removed.”

For his part, President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA] Mehdi Mir-Ashrafi said, “the two countries of Iran and Afghanistan share more commonalities with each other and these commonalities will lead to an increase in the level of trade and transit of goods via Iran.”

Given the existence of necessary infrastructure in Chabahar Free Zone, the two countries can cooperate with each other in the field of transit of goods to India and vice versa, he emphasized.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Mir-Ashrafi pointed to the existing capacities in border customs between Iran and Afghanistan and added, “if under-construction roads in Afghanistan’s Farah province [bordering with Mahirud Customs] are completed rapidly, the bilateral trade exchange between the two countries will increase significantly.”

