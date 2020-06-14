Iran, Afghanistan discuss expansion of customs coop.: official

The Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Sunday, saying, “The head IRICA Mehdi Mirashrafi held a meeting with Afghanistan's Ambassador to Tehran Abdolghafor Lival in order to increase customs cooperation and foreign trade between the two countries.”

According to Latifi, over 2 billion dollars worth of goods were exported to Afghanistan in the last year.

He further noted that there are many opportunities for bilateral investment for both countries and expressed hope that with more interaction and active economic and trade diplomacy, the number of business transactions between Iran and Afghanistan increases in the future.

“Iranian Customs is ready to facilitate foreign trade with Afghanistan to significantly increase the level of economic interaction,” he added.

