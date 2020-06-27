All export products’ wagons ceased in Inche Borun border arrive in Turkmenistan

Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi stated that all export consignments, which had been supposed to be transported from Incheh Borun Border and Customs to Turkmenistan or surrounding countries via railway, arrived in Turkmenistan after reopening the border that was halted due to the outbreak of coronavirus, COVID-19.

He went on to say that 60 wagons of goods on Tue. and Wed. as well as 50 wagons of commodities on Thu. were exported via Incheh Borun Border in Golestan province last week, he said, adding, “in addition, several wagons packed with barley entered into the country via this Customs.”

With admitting 30 wagons of export cement to Turkmenistan, the rail line of Incheh Borun to Turkmenistan was reopened after four-month hiatus, he added.

He went on to say that 30 wagons of cement, as weight as 1,950 tons, was exported from Incheh Borun Border in Golestan province to Turkmenistan on Tue. via rail and road routes.

Latifi further noted that six other wagons of products were exported from Lotfabad Customs in Khorasan Razavi province to neighboring Turkmenistan after four months.

More than 120 export products and commodities were exported to Turkmenistan via Sarakhs Border Crossing since last week, IRICA spokesman highlighted.

With the reopening of rail lines between Iran and Turkmenistan as well as inauguration of Friendship Bridge in Sarakhs Border Crossing, it is expected that road routes between the two countries will be reopened, he noted.

