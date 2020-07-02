India welcomes setting up FTZ in Chabahar

Iran's Chabahar port project, which is being developed with Indian investment, will include a free trade zone. Afghanistan will also set up a bank branch in the zone.

Iranian Guardian Council has agreed with establishing a free trade zone in Chabahar Port. In this line, a Memorandum of Understanding [MoU] was inked between Iranian Ports and Maritime Organization [PMO] and officials of Free Trade Zone for enforcing the rules and bylaws of Free Trade Zones in Chabahar Port.

Arun Kumar Gupta, Chief Executive of India Ports Global Organization said that setting up a free zone in Chabahar Port will increase transport of goods and cargo in this port.

He pointed out that Central Bank of Iran has issued a license to Ghazanfar Bank of Afghanistan to set up a branch office in Chabahar Port, the issue of which can help increase trade in this port.

India Global Ports Organization has undertaken controlling two jetties in Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar since 2018.

For his part, Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization Behruz Aghaei revealed the sending of the first transit cargo to India via Chabahar Port.

For the first time, a transit cargo was forwarded from Shahid Beheshti Port of Chabahar to India within the framework of a trilateral agreement inked between Iran, Afghanistan and India.

