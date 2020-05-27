  1. Economy
May 27, 2020, 8:37 PM

Iran’s borders with Turkmenistan to be reopened on June 1: IRICA

Iran’s borders with Turkmenistan to be reopened on June 1: IRICA

TEHRAN, May 27 (MNA) – The Spokesperson for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA) Rouhollah Latifi said on Wed. that Iran’s borders with Turkmenistan will be reopened on June 1 amid the coronavirus global pandemic by fully observing health protocols.

If measures taken jointly by Iran and Turkmenistan are approved, Iranian borders with Turkmenistan will be reopened on June 1, he added.

Turning to the latest situation of borders of the country, he stated, “Pakistan is authorized to accept 20 Iranian trucks every other day through borders and marketplaces including Pishin, Jalagh, Koohak border crossings. In addition, about 75 Iranian trucks are admitted every other day through Pakistan’s Mirjaveh border crossing.”

Iran’s trade and business activities with neighboring Afghanistan through borders of Milak, Dogharoun and Mahirud have been restricted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, he said, adding, “it is predicted that Iran’s trade activity with Afghanistan will be resumed within the next one or two days.”

Afghanistan has announced its readiness for Iran-Afghanistan-Tajikistan and Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan transit routes and transit trucks can start their activities via this route to Uzbekistan or Tajikistan provided that Iranian borders are reopened with Turkmenistan, IRICA spokesman stressed.

MA/4934462

News Code 159140

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News