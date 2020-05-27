Iran’s borders with Turkmenistan to be reopened on June 1: IRICA

If measures taken jointly by Iran and Turkmenistan are approved, Iranian borders with Turkmenistan will be reopened on June 1, he added.

Turning to the latest situation of borders of the country, he stated, “Pakistan is authorized to accept 20 Iranian trucks every other day through borders and marketplaces including Pishin, Jalagh, Koohak border crossings. In addition, about 75 Iranian trucks are admitted every other day through Pakistan’s Mirjaveh border crossing.”

Iran’s trade and business activities with neighboring Afghanistan through borders of Milak, Dogharoun and Mahirud have been restricted due to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, he said, adding, “it is predicted that Iran’s trade activity with Afghanistan will be resumed within the next one or two days.”

Afghanistan has announced its readiness for Iran-Afghanistan-Tajikistan and Iran-Afghanistan-Uzbekistan transit routes and transit trucks can start their activities via this route to Uzbekistan or Tajikistan provided that Iranian borders are reopened with Turkmenistan, IRICA spokesman stressed.

