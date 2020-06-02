Iran’s export of products to Afghanistan up 30% in current year: IRICA

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA] Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the remarks on Tue. and added, “Islamic Republic of Iran exported 1,067,350 tons of products to neighboring Afghanistan, showing a 3.5 and 31 percent growth in terms of weight and value respectively.”

Some 1,067,350 tons of products, valued at $341 million, were exported to Afghanistan in the first two months of the current year, recording more than 3.5 percent growth in terms of weight and 31 percent in terms of value as compared to the last year’s corresponding period, Latifi emphasized.

He pointed to the outbreak of the novel coronavirus, also known as COVID-19, and added, “those countries, which managed to observe health protocols amid pandemic, could export their products abroad.”

Instead of closing its borders towards other countries amid the pandemic, Afghanistan focused on implementing health protocols and guidelines, IRICA spokesman emphasized.

MA/4940407