Jun 4, 2020, 5:31 PM

Iran, Turkey resume border activities

Iran, Turkey resume border activities

TEHRAN, Jun. 04 (MNA) – Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA] said that Iran and Turkey have resumed border activities on Thursday morning.

Following the continuous follow-up of Iranian officials with the Turkish authorities, especially the talks between the presidents of the two countries, the activities of the Bazargan border has resumed since this morning, said Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi.

Iranian and Turkish trucks were allowed to cross the two countries' trade routes by implementing health protocols, he added.

Iran's border with Turkey in Bazargan was shut down on February 24, as no passenger and vehicle could enter or exit the country.

Bazargan Customs is the most important Iranian ground border for importing and exporting to and from Turkey.

