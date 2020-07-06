Trades resume in Iran-Pakistan borders: IRICA spox

Speaking in an interview with IRNA on Mon., Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi said that “three marketplaces of Rimdan, Kuhak, and Pishin in Sistan and Baluchestan province were completely reopened for import and export activities.”

Iran’s trade with neighboring Pakistan has returned to the normal condition, he said, adding, “in addition, Iran’s Madru, Mahirud and Milak border crossings shared with Afghanistan are busy active for trade and business activities.”

Elsewhere in his remarks, Latifi pointed to the trade border and added, “Iran’s trade borders have been reopened but there is restrictions in terms of transportation of passengers.”

He reiterated, “Islamic Republic of Iran has resumed its rail activities at border shared with Turkmenistan, Sarakhs and Incheh Borun, so that about 90 wagons of goods and commodities are exported on a daily basis.”

Turning to Mehran border, he said, “Mehran Border Crossing is the only active border with Arab countries in Iraq and goods are exported to neighboring Iraq via sea at Khorramshahr Maritime Border.”

