First transit-only shipment sent to India via Chabahar port

Behrouz Aghaei Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization made the remarks on Fri. and added, “a number of 30 refrigerated containers and nine conventional containers (totally 76TEU), including transit cargo, were loaded on HAZEL container carrier and sent to India with 28 empty containers.”

This is the first time that a container carrier vessel, leaving Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, carries only-transit shipments in line with implementing a tripartite agreement signed between India, Afghanistan and Iran, Aghaei added.

Loading 30 refrigerated containers and nine conventional containers, including transit goods, on a container-carrier vessel in Shahid Rajaei Port in Chabahar has been unprecedented, director general of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization highlighted.

MA/4964668