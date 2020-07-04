  1. Economy
Jul 4, 2020, 5:40 AM

First transit-only shipment sent to India via Chabahar port

First transit-only shipment sent to India via Chabahar port

TEHRAN, Jul. 04 (MNA) – For the first time, a transit-only consignment was forwarded to India via Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar in line with a tripartite agreement inked between India, Afghanistan and India.

Behrouz Aghaei Director General of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization made the remarks on Fri. and added, “a number of 30 refrigerated containers and nine conventional containers (totally 76TEU), including transit cargo, were loaded on HAZEL container carrier and sent to India with 28 empty containers.”

This is the first time that a container carrier vessel, leaving Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, carries only-transit shipments in line with implementing a tripartite agreement signed between India, Afghanistan and Iran, Aghaei added.

Loading 30 refrigerated containers and nine conventional containers, including transit goods, on a container-carrier vessel in Shahid Rajaei Port in Chabahar has been unprecedented, director general of Sistan and Baluchestan Ports and Maritime Organization highlighted.

MA/4964668

News Code 160491

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News