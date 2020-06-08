Iran-Turkmenistan border bridge to be inaugurated today

Spokesman for the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration [IRICA] Seyyed Rouhollah Latifi made the announcement on Monday, saying that Sarakhs border bridge will be officially inaugurated in the presence of Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development , the Minister of Construction and Architecture of Turkmenistan, the governors of Akhal and Khorasan Razavi and the ambassadors of the two countries.

The inauguration of this bridge has been on the agenda of the two sides in line with reopening the land and rail borders, and by the next few days the borders of the two countries will be reactivated for the exchange of trade goods, he added.

