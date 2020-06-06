Iran, Brazil seek long-term economic ties: ambs.

Iranian envoy to Brasilia Hossein Gharibi held a videoconference with Minister of Agriculture, Livestock, and Supply of Brazil Tereza Cristina on Saturday. The two sides discussed the ways to expand cooperation in the agricultural and livestock sectors.

Referring to the trade of agricultural products in bilateral relations, Gharibi expressed Iran’s interest in establishing long-term economic relations with Brazil through a comprehensive framework and balanced trade collaborations.

Tereza Cristina also referred to the friendly relations between the two countries and expressed hope to boost economic cooperation with the Islamic Republic.

It should be noted that a major part of bilateral relations between Iran and Brazil involves the trade of agricultural products. Corn, soybeans, meat, and sugar are the most important export items of Brazil to Iran.

