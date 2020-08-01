Iran, Brazil stress expansion of bilateral relation

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the need to maintain and expand bilateral relations in all fields, as well as the interaction and role of the parliaments of the two countries in promoting and diversifying bilateral economic relations.

Referring to the history of friendly relations between Iran and Brazil, Gharibi stressed the need for double cooperation to compensate economic damage in the post-corona era as a serious issue between the two countries.

Emphasizing the importance of bilateral relations with Iran and bilateral parliamentary diplomacy, Brazilian Parliament Speaker Rodrigo Maya considered the promotion of trade relations between the two sides important.

