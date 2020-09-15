Iran, Brazil eyeing trade promotion via 3 coop. agreement

Today, Rodrigo de Azeredo Santos,the Brazilian Ambassador in Iran met and held talks with Alimurad Sarafrazi, head of the center for public relations and international affairs of the Iranian Ministry of Agriculture.

The meeting was held with the aim of improving the cooperation and interaction between the two countries in the field of agriculture.

Iranian and Brazilian sides stressed on using the capacities of the two countries to develop trade relations.

Some consultations were also held to pave the way for the signing of three cooperation documents between Iran and Brazil in the fields of plant health, animal health as well as research cooperation with the Ambrapa Center in Brazil, which was halted due to the restrictions caused by coronavirus pandemic.

In this regard, it was decided that three video conferences be held between Iranian and Brazilian officials to sign a final virtual agreement

The holding of videoconferences in areas of mutual interests in order to transfer the Iranian and Brazilian expert experiences and knowledge in the fields of conventional agriculture, agricultural promotion, and transferring the technology of the agricultural pesticides, were among other topics discussed in this meeting.

RHM/5024845