Iran’s export ‘on growth track’ after coronavirus pandemic: Industry min.

Trade and business activity has been halted around the world after the spread of the coronavirus global pandemic, he emphasized.

Turning to Iran’s export activities, the minister added that Iran’s export is returning to its growth path after the pandemic, Khiabani stressed.

Promoting export and controlling imports is one of the strategies of the ministry, he said, adding, “in the current situation and given the situation of oil revenues and oil price in the international markets, relying on meeting country’s foreign exchange demands to the export revenues has increased, so that the issue of export of non-oil commodities is no longer considered as a ceremonial choice, rather promoting export of non-oil commodities is a must.”

Considering the above issues, the country needs to move towards developing and growing non-oil commodities, he underscored.

In the current year named after ‘surge in production’, the Ministry of Industry, Mine and Trade will take giant strides towards promoting export of non-oil commodities in the international markets, he reiterated.

Elsewhere in his remarks, he pointed to the spread of the COVID-19 and its effect on the export of non-oil commodities and added, “given the closure of borders and health protocols defined for Iranian exporters for exporting their goods to target markets, export of the country has faced considerable decline.”

According to the official statistics, global trade and business volume has experienced up to 32 percent decline due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Modarres Khiabani added.

