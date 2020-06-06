German envoy to Iran to tender his resignation: report

German Ambassador to Iran Michael Klor-Berchtold will resign earlier than scheduled, Deutsche Welle reported.

It is reported that Klor-Berchtold will be the head of the economic department of the German Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

He has been the German Ambassador to Iran since 2016 and was originally scheduled to complete his mission till the end of 2020. His behavior was the source of some controversies during his time in Iran.

However, his resignation has reportedly been due to his new position in the German Foreign Ministry has nothing to do with his controversies in Iran.

