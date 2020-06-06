Iran, Spain stress police diplomacy relations

During the meeting, the two sides stressed the expansion of police diplomacy relations between Iran and Spain.

The police of the Islamic Republic of Iran (NAJA) has always emphasized on speeding up the demands of compatriots abroad, especially in the countries which are members of Interpol, said Shirzad.

He also explained the goals and missions of the NAJA in the international arena and the expansion of joint interactions and police activities in different countries.

Busquets, for his part, announced his readiness to create suitable opportunities and remove possible obstacles in order to achieve the goals.

