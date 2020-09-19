Iran, Brazil stress expanding agricultural coop.

Hossein Gharibi, the Iranian Ambassador in Brazil met with Mauro Mendes, the governor of the Mato Grosso state of Brazilia, and held talks with him over expanding trade ties, especially in the fields of agriculture and extraterrestrial agriculture.

Referring to the high economic potentials of Mato Grosso, Gharibi stressed Iran's readiness to maintain, expand and diversify economic relations with this state, especially in the agricultural products fields.

Pointing to Iran's position in trade with this state and expressing Mato Grosso's readiness for paving the way for Iranian businessmen in order to use the capacities of this state, Mauro Mendes, for his part, called on closer cooperations between Iran and Brazil to reach a higher level of bilateral cooperation.

After China, Iran is the second-largest trading partner of Mato Grosso which is the most important agricultural production center in Brazil.

Being Iran's first trading partner in Brazil, this Brazilian state is the largest producer of soybeans, corn, cotton, beef, and sunflower seeds.

The state's soybean production reaches 35 million tons, which accounts for 27% and 10% of the total production of this product in Brazil and the world, respectively.

